eREX Co., Ltd. Reports Mixed Financial Results for First Half of FY 2026

eREX Co., Ltd. ( (JP:9517) ) just unveiled an update.
eREX Co., Ltd. reported its consolidated financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2025, showing a 4% increase in net sales compared to the previous year. However, the company experienced a decline in operating income and net income, with decreases of 29.6% and 29.7%, respectively. Despite these challenges, eREX maintains its financial forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, with expectations of a 2.9% increase in net sales and a significant 61.3% rise in net income attributable to the owners of the parent company. These results and forecasts indicate a mixed performance, with the company facing short-term profitability pressures but remaining optimistic about future growth.
The most recent analyst rating on (JP:9517) stock is a Hold with a Yen705.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on eREX Co., Ltd. stock, see the JP:9517 Stock Forecast page.
More about eREX Co., Ltd.
eREX Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily involved in the energy sector. The company focuses on providing electricity and related services, aiming to contribute to a sustainable energy future.
Average Trading Volume: 208,490
Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell
Current Market Cap: Yen53.6B
