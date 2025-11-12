eREX Co., Ltd. Reports Increased Sales but Declining Profits in H1 FY2026

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
eREX Co., Ltd. ( (JP:9517) ) has provided an announcement.
eREX Co., Ltd. reported its consolidated financial results for the first half of the fiscal year ending March 2026, showing a 4% increase in net sales compared to the previous year. However, the company experienced a significant decline in operating income and net income, with decreases of 29.6% and 29.7% respectively, indicating potential challenges in profitability despite growth in sales.
The most recent analyst rating on (JP:9517) stock is a Hold with a Yen705.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on eREX Co., Ltd. stock, see the JP:9517 Stock Forecast page.
More about eREX Co., Ltd.
eREX Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily operating in the energy sector. The company focuses on providing energy solutions and services, with a market focus on sustainable and renewable energy sources.
Average Trading Volume: 207,191
Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell
Current Market Cap: Yen53.6B
