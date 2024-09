Knowles ( (KN) ) has issued an update.

Erania Brackett has resigned from her position as a Director of Knowles Corporation, effective September 13, 2024, following a significant change in her main job. Her departure is in line with the company’s governance rules and is not due to any conflicts or disagreements regarding the company’s operations, policies, or practices.

Learn more about KN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.