ERA Ltd. Director’s Shareholdings Update

Energy Resources of Australia Ltd. has reported a change in the interests of director Justin Carey, who acquired additional shares and matching share rights under Rio Tinto’s Global Employee Share Plan. Carey’s indirect shareholdings increased following the vesting and issue of Matching RT Share Rights, alongside the purchase of RT Shares. The transactions were conducted with no cash consideration for the rights, and shares were valued between $128.3349 and $129.6094 each.

