Equity Trustees Limited Announces RECC Membership Update

Equity Trustees Limited has announced a change in the membership of its Responsible Entity Compliance Committee (RECC) effective from March 17, 2025. The committee, which ensures compliance with the Corporations Act 2001, will now include Robert Dalton as an external member, joining the existing members Glenn Sedgwick, Kelly O’Dwyer, and Andrew Godfrey. This change is expected to enhance the oversight capabilities of the RECC, reinforcing Equity Trustees’ commitment to robust compliance and governance practices.

Equity Trustees Limited, established in 1888, is a leading specialist trustee company in Australia, offering a range of services including asset management, estate planning, philanthropic services, and responsible entity services for external fund managers. It operates under the brand name of EQT Holdings Limited, which is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange.

YTD Price Performance: 0.88%

Average Trading Volume: 7,565

