Equity Story Group Ltd Completes Rights Issue with Underwriting Support

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Equity Story Group Ltd. ( (AU:EQS) ) just unveiled an update.

Equity Story Group Ltd announced the results of its fully underwritten pro rata renounceable entitlements offer, which closed with shareholders subscribing for 42,555,462 new shares, raising $425,554.62. The remaining 311,140,262 new shares will be covered by the underwriter, Aland Pty Limited, as per the underwriting agreement, with new shares expected to be issued by 14 November and trading to commence by 17 November.

More about Equity Story Group Ltd.

Equity Story Group Ltd operates in the financial services industry, providing investment insights and strategies to its clients. The company focuses on delivering comprehensive market analysis and investment advice to help investors make informed decisions.

Average Trading Volume: 618,881

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$6.37M

See more data about EQS stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue