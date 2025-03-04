Equity Story Group Ltd Announces Quotation of New Securities

An update from Equity Story Group Ltd. ( (AU:EQS) ) is now available.

Equity Story Group Ltd has announced the application for quotation of 19,230,770 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). This move is part of a transaction previously announced to the market, and it signifies a strategic step in increasing the company’s market presence and liquidity. The issuance of these securities is expected to enhance the company’s financial flexibility and potentially attract more investors.

More about Equity Story Group Ltd.

YTD Price Performance: 30.0%

Average Trading Volume: 220,536

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$3.81M

