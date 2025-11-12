Equity Story Group Ltd Addresses Late Director’s Interest Notice

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An announcement from Equity Story Group Ltd. ( (AU:EQS) ) is now available.

Equity Story Group Ltd announced a late filing of a Change of Director’s Interest Notice for Mr. Alex Brinkmeyer due to an administrative oversight. The company emphasizes its commitment to compliance with ASX Listing Rules and corporate governance, describing the incident as isolated and outlining measures to prevent future occurrences.

More about Equity Story Group Ltd.

Equity Story Group Ltd operates in the financial services industry, focusing on providing investment advice and market analysis. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the ticker EQS.

Average Trading Volume: 618,881

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$6.37M

For detailed information about EQS stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue