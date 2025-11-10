Equity Metals Announces $4.6M Private Placement for Exploration Expansion

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Equity Metals ( (TSE:EQTY) ) has shared an update.

Equity Metals Corporation has announced a non-brokered flow-through private placement to raise $4.6 million, which will be used for exploration and resource expansion at the Silver Queen and Arlington projects. The company has completed its summer drilling program at the Silver Queen project, extending the No 3 Vein and preparing for a resource update in early 2026, highlighting its ongoing commitment to expanding its mineral resources.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:EQTY) stock is a Buy with a C$0.39 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Equity Metals stock, see the TSE:EQTY Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:EQTY Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:EQTY is a Neutral.

The overall stock score of 42 reflects significant financial challenges due to lack of revenue and increasing losses, which weigh heavily on the score. While technical indicators are neutral to bearish, valuation remains weak due to negative earnings. However, positive corporate events provide some optimism for future growth, slightly boosting the score.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:EQTY stock, click here.

More about Equity Metals

Equity Metals Corporation is part of the Malaspina-Manex Group and holds a 100% interest in the Silver Queen project in British Columbia, known for its high-grade precious and base-metal veins. The company also has a controlling interest in the Monument Diamond project in the Northwest Territories and an option to earn a full interest in the Arlington Au-Ag-Cu property in Southern BC.

Average Trading Volume: 881,318

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$32.77M

Learn more about EQTY stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue