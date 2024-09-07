Equinox Resources Awaits Acquisition News

Equinox Resources Limited (AU:EQN) has released an update.

Equinox Resources Limited (EQN) has requested an immediate trading halt on its securities, pending the release of an announcement concerning a proposed acquisition. The halt is to remain in effect until trading resumes on Tuesday, 10 September 2024, or when the company makes the acquisition announcement, whichever comes first. The company has confirmed there is no known reason for the halt not to be granted.

