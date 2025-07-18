Equinor Completes Second Tranche of 2025 Share Buyback Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Equinor ASA ( (GB:0M2Z) ) just unveiled an update.

Equinor ASA has completed the second tranche of its 2025 share buyback program, acquiring 1,265,968 shares at an average price of NOK 267.7138 per share. This tranche, which ran from May 16 to July 21, 2025, resulted in Equinor owning 1% of its share capital, reflecting its strategic efforts to manage capital and enhance shareholder value.

More about Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA is a prominent energy company primarily engaged in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates globally and is focused on transitioning to renewable energy sources while maintaining its strong presence in the traditional energy sector.

Average Trading Volume: 3,144,749

Current Market Cap: NOK669.2B

