Equinor ASA has actively participated in its 2024 share buy-back program, purchasing 1,950,000 shares from November 4 to November 8, 2024, at an average price of NOK 255.6569. This brings the total buy-backs under the program’s fourth tranche to 4,100,000 shares, demonstrating Equinor’s strategy to return value to shareholders.

