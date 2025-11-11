Equinor ASA Advances Share Buyback Program with Recent Transactions

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Equinor ASA ( (GB:0M2Z) ) has shared an announcement.

Equinor ASA has executed a significant buyback of 1,497,755 shares as part of its ongoing share repurchase program, with transactions occurring between November 3 and November 7, 2025. This buyback tranche, which is part of a broader initiative to enhance shareholder value, reflects Equinor’s strategic financial management and commitment to optimizing its capital structure.

More about Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA is a major player in the energy industry, primarily involved in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. The company operates globally and is focused on transitioning to renewable energy sources while maintaining its core operations in fossil fuels.

Average Trading Volume: 2,625,255

Current Market Cap: NOK623.3B

