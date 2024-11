EQ Resources Limited (AU:EQR) has released an update.

EQ Resources Limited has released an updated Ore Reserves announcement for its Barruecopardo Mine in Spain, highlighting a seven-year open-cut life of mine plan. The company aims to further enhance resource classifications with a new drilling program set for 2025, emphasizing advancements in tungsten processing and mining efficiencies.

