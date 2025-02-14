Epwin Group Plc Executes Share Repurchase and Cancellation

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

The latest update is out from Epwin Group plc ( (GB:EPWN) ).

Epwin Group Plc announced the repurchase of 25,000 ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share repurchase program, with each share purchased at a price of 89 pence. The purchased shares will be cancelled, reducing the total issued share capital to 137,071,895 shares, which impacts the number of voting rights available and may affect shareholder interests under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

More about Epwin Group plc

Epwin Group Plc is a leading manufacturer of energy efficient and low maintenance building products, with a strong market presence in the Repair, Maintenance and Improvement (RMI), new build, and social housing sectors. The company is based in the United Kingdom.

YTD Price Performance: -7.77%

Average Trading Volume: 136,854

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: £122M

