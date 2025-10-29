Epsium Enterprise Expands with New BVI Subsidiary

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Epsium Enterprise Limited ( (EPSM) ) has issued an update.

On October 24, 2025, Epsium Enterprise Limited, a company with operations in Macau, established a wholly-owned subsidiary named Media Icon Limited in the British Virgin Islands. This strategic move indicates Epsium’s intention to expand its operational footprint and potentially enhance its market positioning, signaling a proactive approach to growth and diversification.

More about Epsium Enterprise Limited

Average Trading Volume: 624,891

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

