Epsilon Healthcare Limited Announces Cessation of Securities

The latest update is out from Epsilon Healthcare Limited ( (AU:EPN) ).

Epsilon Healthcare Limited announced the cessation of 30,000,000 securities, specifically options that expired on June 24, 2025, without being exercised or converted. This announcement may impact the company’s capital structure and could influence investor perceptions regarding the company’s financial strategies and market positioning.

Epsilon Healthcare Limited operates in the healthcare industry, focusing on providing healthcare services and products. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code EPN.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$7.21M

