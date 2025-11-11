EPI (Holdings) Limited Announces NZD1.44 Million Loan Facility

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

EPI (Holdings) Limited ( (HK:0689) ) has issued an update.

EPI (Holdings) Limited, through its indirect wholly-owned New Zealand subsidiary, has entered into a loan agreement with Ignition International Design Company Limited, secured by a mortgage on properties in Auckland, New Zealand. The loan facility, amounting to NZD1,440,000 with an 8% annual interest rate, is considered a discloseable transaction under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules and will be funded by the company’s internal resources.

More about EPI (Holdings) Limited

Average Trading Volume: 1,807,017

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$105.3M

