EPF Trims Stake in IHH Healthcare Bhd

The Employees Provident Fund Board (EPF) of Malaysia has reduced its direct stake in IHH Healthcare Bhd, having disposed of 3 million shares on March 20, 2024. Following the transaction, the EPF’s direct interest in the company now stands at 972,068,300 ordinary shares, representing 11.037% of the company. This change in shareholding was officially notified to the listed issuer on March 25, 2024.

