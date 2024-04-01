EPF Boosts Stake in IHH Healthcare Berhad

IHH Healthcare Bhd (IHHHF) has released an update.

The Employees Provident Fund Board (EPF) of Malaysia has increased its direct interest in IHH Healthcare Berhad through the acquisition of 3,138,800 ordinary shares, as reported on March 26, 2024. This move brings the EPF’s total direct stake in the healthcare company to 973,511,000 shares, which equates to 11.054% ownership. The transactions were managed by Citigroup Nominees with the registered address in Kuala Lumpur.

For further insights into IHHHF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.