EPF Board Modifies Stake in IHH Healthcare

The Employees Provident Fund Board, a substantial shareholder in IHH Healthcare Bhd, has altered its stake in the company through recent transactions dated March 27, 2024. The transactions included the acquisition of 978,000 ordinary shares and the disposal of 825,500 shares, resulting in a direct interest totaling 973,663,500 shares, which equates to an 11.056% ownership stake.

