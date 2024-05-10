EPF Board Adjusts Stake in IHH Healthcare

IHH Healthcare Bhd (IHHHF) has released an update.

The Employees Provident Fund Board, a significant shareholder in IHH Healthcare Bhd, has engaged in recent stock transactions involving the disposal of 250,900 ordinary shares and the acquisition of 500,000 new ones. The moves resulted in a direct interest of 961,009,700 shares, representing 10.912% of the company, immediately following the changes reported on May 8, 2024.

