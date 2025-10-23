EPack Prefab Technologies Releases Q2 and H1 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Epack Prefab Technologies Limited ( (IN:EPACKPEB) ) has provided an update.

EPack Prefab Technologies Limited has released its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, and the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2025. This disclosure, available on the company’s website, is part of its compliance with regulatory requirements and provides stakeholders with insights into its financial performance, potentially impacting its market positioning and investor relations.

More about Epack Prefab Technologies Limited

EPack Prefab Technologies Limited operates in the construction industry, specializing in prefabricated building solutions. The company focuses on providing innovative and efficient construction methods, catering to a growing demand for sustainable and quick-build infrastructure solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 155,616

