EPack Prefab Technologies Announces Board Reshuffle

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Epack Prefab Technologies Limited ( (IN:EPACKPEB) ) is now available.

EPack Prefab Technologies Limited announced a change in its board of directors, specifically the redesignation of Mr. Krishnan Ganesan from a Nominee Director to a Non-executive Non-Independent Director. This change follows the termination of the Shareholders’ Agreement due to the company’s recent listing. The adjustment in leadership is part of the company’s ongoing governance evolution, potentially impacting its strategic direction and stakeholder relationships.

More about Epack Prefab Technologies Limited

Average Trading Volume: 155,616

Learn more about EPACKPEB stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue