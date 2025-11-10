EnWave Secures Licensing Deal with U.S. Snack Company for REV™ Technology

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Enwave Corp ( (TSE:ENW) ) just unveiled an announcement.

EnWave Corporation has signed a royalty-bearing commercial license with a U.S. snack company to produce ultra-healthy, fruit and vegetable-based snacks using EnWave’s Radiant Energy Vacuum (REV™) technology. The agreement includes the sale of a 10kW REV™ machine for initial production in Mexico, with plans to launch the products in 2026 and expand into the U.S. market in 2027. This partnership allows the Licensee to secure global rights for their proprietary snacks, potentially enhancing EnWave’s market position and expanding its influence in the snacking industry.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:ENW) stock is a Hold with a C$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Enwave Corp stock, see the TSE:ENW Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:ENW Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:ENW is a Neutral.

Enwave Corp’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its financial performance challenges, including declining revenue and negative profit margins. While the earnings call provides some optimism with revenue growth and strategic initiatives, the technical analysis and valuation metrics indicate caution. The company’s strong cash position and low leverage offer some stability, but operational inefficiencies and valuation concerns weigh heavily on the score.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:ENW stock, click here.

More about Enwave Corp

EnWave Corporation is a global leader in vacuum microwave dehydration technology, headquartered in Delta, BC. The company has developed a strong intellectual property portfolio and specializes in providing innovative drying solutions for the food, pharmaceutical, and cannabis industries. EnWave’s patented Radiant Energy Vacuum (REV™) technology offers significant advantages over traditional drying methods, including improved efficiency, capacity, product quality, and cost-effectiveness. With over fifty partners across twenty-four countries, EnWave’s strategy focuses on signing royalty-bearing commercial licenses with food producers to enhance their product offerings and market reach.

Average Trading Volume: 59,208

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$45.03M

For detailed information about ENW stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue