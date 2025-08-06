Envirotech Vehicles Executes Reverse Stock Split

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An announcement from Envirotech Vehicles ( (EVTV) ) is now available.

On August 6, 2025, Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. executed a 1-for-10 reverse stock split of its common stock, reducing the number of outstanding shares from approximately 35.3 million to 3.5 million. This move, approved by stockholders on May 1, 2025, aims to enhance the company’s stock market position, with trading on a split-adjusted basis beginning on August 8, 2025, under the unchanged ticker symbol ‘EVTV’.

Spark’s Take on EVTV Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, EVTV is a Underperform.

Envirotech Vehicles has a low overall stock score primarily driven by weak financial performance and poor valuation metrics. Despite some short-term technical recovery indicators, the long-term outlook remains challenging due to persistent losses and cash flow concerns.

To see Spark’s full report on EVTV stock, click here.

More about Envirotech Vehicles

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVTV) is a technology company focused on designing and manufacturing electric commercial vehicles that provide sustainable, efficient, and cost-effective transportation solutions. The company is committed to innovation and sustainability in the electric vehicle industry.

Average Trading Volume: 1,220,946

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $6.25M

See more data about EVTV stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue