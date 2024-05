Envela (ELA) has provided an announcement.

Envela Corporation has advanced John DeLuca to the roles of Secretary and Treasurer, adding to his existing responsibilities as Chief Financial Officer since March 25, 2024. DeLuca’s executive compensation is set to reflect his expanded duties and align with the company’s executive compensation program, encompassing salary, bonus, and potential long-term incentives.

