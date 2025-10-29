Entertainment Rewards Ltd Announces Virtual 2025 AGM

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

IncentiaPay Ltd. ( (AU:EAT) ) has provided an update.

Entertainment Rewards Ltd has announced its 2025 Annual General Meeting (AGM), scheduled for November 28, 2025, at 3:00 pm Sydney time. The meeting will be held virtually, allowing shareholders to participate online, ask questions, and vote. The company emphasizes the importance of shareholder participation and provides instructions for proxy voting and online engagement, highlighting its commitment to accessible and inclusive shareholder communication.

More about IncentiaPay Ltd.

Entertainment Rewards Ltd operates in the entertainment industry, providing rewards and incentives programs. The company focuses on offering value-added services to enhance customer engagement and loyalty.

Average Trading Volume: 6,439,890

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$25.63M

Find detailed analytics on EAT stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue