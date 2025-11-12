Enterprise Metals Plans Drilling Program in WA for Rare Earth Exploration

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Enterprise Metals Limited ( (AU:ENT) ) just unveiled an update.

Enterprise Metals Limited has announced a planned drilling program on its E20/944 site north of Cuddingwarra, Western Australia, aimed at exploring extensions to Victory Metals Ltd’s North Stanmore Heavy Rare Elements mineral resource. The program is driven by promising geological indicators, including a conductive zone identified through airborne electromagnetic surveys and potentially favorable felsic volcanic stratigraphy. The company has also signed a Heritage Agreement with the Wadjarri Yamatji Native Title holders and scheduled a Heritage Survey ahead of the drilling, indicating a commitment to responsible exploration practices.

More about Enterprise Metals Limited

Enterprise Metals Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company’s primary focus is on rare earth elements, which are crucial for various high-tech applications.

Current Market Cap: A$5.98M

