Enterprise Development Holdings Expands in Biomedicine with Strategic Investment

An update from Enterprise Development Holdings Limited ( (HK:1808) ) is now available.

Enterprise Development Holdings Limited, through its subsidiary, has invested RMB120 million in the Hainan Yayi Partnership, which focuses on biomedicine-related investments. The partnership has acquired a 14.16% equity interest in a Shenzhen-listed biomedical company, marking a significant strategic move to strengthen its position in the biomedical industry.

More about Enterprise Development Holdings Limited

Enterprise Development Holdings Limited operates in the investment and asset management industry, focusing on sectors such as medical research, cell technology, and biomedicine. The company aims to invest in corporations involved in these fields, enhancing its market presence in the biomedical sector.

