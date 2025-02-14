Entero Therapeutics Appoints Richard Paolone as Interim CEO

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

Leverage the power of TipRanks' Smart Score, a data-driven tool to help you uncover top performing stocks and make informed investment decisions.

Monitor your stock picks and compare them to top Wall Street Analysts' recommendations with Your Smart Portfolio

Entero Therapeutics ( (ENTO) ) just unveiled an update.

On February 12, 2025, Entero Therapeutics’ Board of Directors terminated James Sapirstein as CEO without cause and appointed Richard Joel Paolone as the interim CEO and Chairman of the Board. Mr. Paolone, a Toronto-based securities lawyer with extensive experience in corporate finance and mergers and acquisitions, will also continue to serve as a board director. His appointment aligns with Entero’s strategic focus on leveraging his expertise to drive growth and ensure regulatory compliance, while Mr. Eric Corbett takes over his previous roles on various board committees.

More about Entero Therapeutics

Entero Therapeutics, Inc. is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal diseases. Their programs target significant unmet needs in GI health and include products such as latiglutenase for celiac disease, capeserod for gastroparesis, and adrulipase for nutrient digestion in cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis.

YTD Price Performance: -22.31%

Average Trading Volume: 166,479

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $2.4M

For a thorough assessment of ENTO stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.