Entain plc Launches €800 Million Bond Offering to Enhance Financial Strategy

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Entain plc ( (GB:ENT) ) has issued an update.

Entain plc has announced a bond offering of at least €800 million-equivalent in fixed rate senior secured notes due 2031. This refinancing transaction aims to extend the company’s debt profile, reduce annual interest costs, and diversify financing sources, potentially impacting its financial stability and market competitiveness.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:ENT) stock is a Hold with a £738.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Entain plc stock, see the GB:ENT Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:ENT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:ENT is a Neutral.

Entain plc’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its financial performance and technical analysis. The company shows strong revenue growth and cash flow management, but significant profitability challenges and high leverage pose risks. The technical indicators suggest bearish momentum, further weighing down the score. Valuation concerns due to negative earnings also contribute to the lower score.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:ENT stock, click here.

More about Entain plc

Entain plc is a global sports betting and gaming group, offering a range of services in the sports betting and gaming industry. The company is focused on expanding its market presence and diversifying its financing sources.

Average Trading Volume: 1,998,592

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: £4.68B

Learn more about ENT stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue