Ensurge Micropower Registers Share Capital Increase Post-Private Placement

The latest update is out from Ensurge Micropower ( (ENMPF) ).

Ensurge Micropower ASA has successfully registered a share capital increase following a fully underwritten private placement of shares, bringing its total share capital to NOK 418,390,160.50. This move is expected to enhance the company’s financial stability and support its strategic growth initiatives in the microbattery industry, potentially strengthening its market position and benefiting stakeholders.

Ensurge Micropower

Ensurge Micropower is a company specializing in the development of ultrathin, flexible, and reliable solid-state lithium microbatteries. Based in Silicon Valley, the company focuses on applications such as hearables, digital and health wearables, sports and fitness devices, and IoT sensor solutions. Ensurge combines patented process technology with roll-to-roll production methods in its manufacturing facility, aiming to scale production through partnerships with industrial manufacturing experts. The company is listed on the Norwegian stock exchange and backed by strong financial investors from Norway.

Average Trading Volume: 2,775,548

Current Market Cap: NOK978.6M

