EnQuest PLC Executes Share Buyback Plan

EnQuest PLC has announced the purchase of 275,513 of its own ordinary shares on 9 May 2024, with the transaction being part of a share repurchase programme agreed with Merrill Lynch. Following this buyback, the company now holds 1,766,243 shares in Treasury, and has a total of 1,914,158,096 shares issued, which represents the total voting rights. The repurchased shares are initially destined for the Company’s Employee Benefit Trust, with additional shares to be cancelled as per the programme.

