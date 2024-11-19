EnQuest PLC Enhances Shareholder Value with Share Buyback

Enquest (GB:ENQ) has released an update.

EnQuest PLC has repurchased 166,432 of its ordinary shares, with prices ranging between 11.76 and 12.20 GBp, as part of its ongoing share buyback program. Since April, the company has bought over 47 million shares, with some retained in treasury and others cancelled, adjusting the total voting rights to nearly 1.87 billion shares. This move highlights EnQuest’s efforts to enhance shareholder value by managing its share capital.

