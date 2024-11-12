EnQuest Enhances Stock Strategy with Share Repurchase

Enquest (GB:ENQ) has released an update.

EnQuest PLC has repurchased over 45 million of its ordinary shares, with a significant portion retained in Treasury and the rest canceled. This move is part of a broader share repurchase strategy, impacting the company’s total voting rights, which now stand at approximately 1.87 billion shares. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it could influence the company’s stock value and shareholder composition.

