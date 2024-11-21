EnQuest Enhances Shareholder Value with Buyback

Enquest (GB:ENQ) has released an update.

EnQuest PLC has repurchased 274,483 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, with shares purchased across multiple trading venues at an average price of 11.81 GBp. Since April, the company has acquired over 47 million shares, with a significant portion retained for employee benefits. The total voting rights in the company now stand at 1.87 billion shares after the latest buyback.

