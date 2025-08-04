Enova Mining Limited Announces Proposed Securities Issue

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Enova Mining Limited ( (AU:ENV) ) has issued an announcement.

Enova Mining Limited has announced a proposed issue of securities, including 60,714,285 options expiring on December 29, 2028, and 121,428,571 fully paid ordinary shares. This move is part of their strategy to raise capital, potentially enhancing their operational capacity and market positioning. The issuance is subject to ASX’s approval, and the proposed issue date is set for August 11, 2025.

More about Enova Mining Limited

Enova Mining Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the extraction and production of mineral resources. The company is engaged in the development and management of mining projects, aiming to supply raw materials to various markets.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$10.2M

