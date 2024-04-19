Enova Mining Emphasizes Sustainable Governance

Enova Mining Limited (AU:ENV) has released an update.

Enova Mining Limited, a company focused on critical metals for sustainable futures, has released its Corporate Governance Statement for 2024. The document details the company’s adherence to ASX Corporate Governance Principles, highlighting strategic management, board structure, ethical conduct, and risk management. It emphasizes the firm’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and responsible remuneration policies.

