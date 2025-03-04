Ennis Announces Retirement of Key Executives in 2025

The latest update is out from Ennis ( (EBF) ).

Ennis announced the upcoming retirements of key executives, including Ronald M. Graham, Vice President – Administration, and Terry Pennington, Chief Revenue Officer, effective February 28, 2025. Both retirements are amicable and not due to any disagreements with company operations. Their responsibilities will be reassigned to existing officers, and their contributions over the years are highly valued. Additionally, John R. Blind, a long-serving board member and lead independent director, will retire after the 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders in July. His departure marks the end of nearly nine years of service on the board, where he played a significant role in governance and compensation committees.

More about Ennis

YTD Price Performance: 1.73%

Average Trading Volume: 129,818

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $551.5M

