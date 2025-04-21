Enlivex Completes Phase II Enrollment for Osteoarthritis Trial

Enlivex ( (ENLV) ) has issued an update.

On April 21, 2025, Enlivex Therapeutics announced the completion of patient enrollment in the Phase II stage of its Phase I/II trial for Allocetra™ in treating moderate to severe knee osteoarthritis. This milestone follows promising initial efficacy data from the Phase I stage, with the company expecting to release topline data by August 2025. The trial aims to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Allocetra™ in improving joint pain and function, potentially transforming osteoarthritis treatment and impacting the significant patient population affected by this condition.

Enlivex’s financial challenges, characterized by no revenue and ongoing cash burn, significantly impact its stock score. Technical indicators show neutral momentum, but the negative valuation metrics reflect ongoing financial difficulties. The absence of positive corporate events or earnings call data limits the potential for a higher score.

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. is a clinical-stage company specializing in macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy. The company is developing Allocetra™, a universal, off-the-shelf cell therapy aimed at reprogramming macrophages into their homeostatic state to address life-threatening and debilitating conditions.

YTD Price Performance: -30.65%

Average Trading Volume: 128,073

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $18.91M

