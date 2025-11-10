Enlight Renewable Energy Secures Financing for Arizona Solar Project

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest announcement is out from Enlight Renewable Energy ( (IL:ENLT) ).

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. announced the financial close of its Snowflake A project in Arizona, USA, which includes 600 MW of solar power generation and 1,900 MWh of energy storage. The company secured $1,438 million in construction financing from a consortium of six global banks. The project is expected to reach commercial operation in the second half of 2027, with a 20-year power purchase agreement with Arizona Public Service. The project aims to benefit from tax credits, enhancing its financial viability and positioning Enlight as a significant player in the renewable energy sector.

The most recent analyst rating on (IL:ENLT) stock is a Sell with a ILs24.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Enlight Renewable Energy stock, see the IL:ENLT Stock Forecast page.

More about Enlight Renewable Energy

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. operates in the renewable energy industry, focusing on the development and management of solar and energy storage projects. The company is involved in large-scale renewable energy projects and aims to expand its portfolio through strategic acquisitions and developments.

YTD Price Performance: 81.95%

Average Trading Volume: 378,825

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: ILs14.89B

Find detailed analytics on ENLT stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue