Enlight Renewable Energy Announces Leadership Transition as Part of Global Expansion

Enlight Renewable Energy ( (IL:ENLT) ) has issued an announcement.

On July 30, 2025, Enlight Renewable Energy announced significant changes to its executive leadership team, effective October 1, 2025. Gilad Yavetz, the co-founder and current CEO, will transition to the role of Executive Chairman, while Adi Leviatan, with extensive experience from 3M and McKinsey & Company, will take over as CEO. Yair Seroussi will move from Chairman to Vice Chairman. These changes are part of Enlight’s strategy to strengthen its leadership as it continues its global expansion in the renewable energy sector. The company aims to leverage its robust leadership infrastructure for significant growth, reflecting its commitment to long-term excellence and shareholder value.

More about Enlight Renewable Energy

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. is a company operating in the renewable energy sector, focusing on developing and managing renewable energy projects. It has established itself as a market leader in Israel and a key international player, known for its commitment to quality, transparency, and integrity.

Average Trading Volume: 417,458

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: ILs10.34B

