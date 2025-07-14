Enjin Co., Ltd. Reports Decline in Fiscal Year 2025 Results but Forecasts Recovery

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Enjin Co.,Ltd. ( (JP:7370) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Enjin Co., Ltd. reported a decrease in its consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2025, with net sales dropping by 10.6% and profit attributable to owners of the parent declining by 28%. Despite the downturn, the company forecasts a recovery in the upcoming fiscal year, with expected increases in net sales and profits, indicating a potential positive impact on its operations and market positioning.

Enjin Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, focusing on providing products and services in its respective industry.

Average Trading Volume: 16,367

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen5.98B

