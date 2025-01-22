Eni’s Strategic Repurchase of Hybrid Bonds

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Join thousands of data-driven investors – Build your Smart Portfolio for personalized insights.

The latest announcement is out from ENI S.p.A. ( (IT:ENI) ).

Eni S.p.A. has announced the results of its repurchase offer for its perpetual hybrid bond, where it successfully accepted repurchase offers amounting to approximately 83% of the bond’s nominal value, totaling 1,215,394,000 euros. The settlement of this transaction is scheduled for January 24, 2025, which will leave a remaining bond circulation of 248,606,000 euros, reflecting Eni’s strategic financial maneuvers to manage its debt portfolio effectively.

More about ENI S.p.A.

Eni S.p.A. is a multinational energy company, primarily engaged in the oil and gas sector, offering a wide range of energy solutions and services. It focuses on sustainable energy development and operates in various international markets.

YTD Price Performance: 4.81%

Average Trading Volume: 1,371,866

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: €43.67B

For an in-depth examination of ENI stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.