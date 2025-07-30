Eni Advances Share Buyback Program with New Acquisition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

ENI S.p.A. ( (IT:ENI) ) has shared an announcement.

Eni S.p.A. announced the purchase of 3,494,960 of its own shares on Euronext Milan between July 21 and July 25, 2025, as part of its ongoing buyback program. This acquisition, valued at approximately 50 million euros, represents 0.11% of the company’s share capital. Since the program’s inception in May 2025, Eni has acquired a total of 35,658,286 shares, equating to 1.13% of its share capital, indicating a strategic move to consolidate its market position and potentially enhance shareholder value.

Eni S.p.A. is a multinational oil and gas company headquartered in Italy. It operates in the energy sector, focusing on the exploration, production, refining, and marketing of oil and natural gas. Eni is also involved in the generation of electricity and renewable energy, making it a significant player in the global energy market.

