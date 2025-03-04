Enghouse Systems Expands Transit Solutions with Margento Acquisition

An announcement from Enghouse Systems ( (TSE:ENGH) ) is now available.

Enghouse Systems Limited has acquired Margento R&D, a Slovenian company specializing in transit fare collection and mobile payment solutions. This acquisition aims to expand Enghouse’s European fare collection business and enhance its offerings with Margento’s advanced account-based ticketing and mobile ticketing solutions. The integration of Margento’s scalable Mobility as a Service platform is expected to create synergies and strengthen Enghouse’s market position in the transit sector, benefiting stakeholders including customers, partners, and employees.

More about Enghouse Systems

Enghouse Systems Ltd. is a Canadian publicly traded company that provides vertically focused enterprise software solutions across various sectors including contact centers, video communications, healthcare, telecommunications, public safety, and the transit market. The company pursues a growth strategy centered on internal growth and acquisitions, funded through operating cash flows, and operates without external debt financing.

YTD Price Performance: -6.10%

Average Trading Volume: 5,644

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $971.3M

For an in-depth examination of ENGH stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.