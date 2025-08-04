enGene Holdings Grants Inducement Equity Awards to New Employees

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

enGene Holdings Inc. announced the grant of inducement equity awards to three new employees, consisting of stock options to purchase 93,200 common shares. These options, with a 10-year term and a vesting schedule over four years, were granted as an incentive for joining the company, aligning with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). This move is part of enGene’s strategy to attract talent as it advances its clinical-stage programs, potentially impacting its operational capabilities and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (ENGN) stock is a Buy with a $30.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on enGene Holdings stock, see the ENGN Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ENGN is a Neutral.

enGene Holdings shows significant financial challenges, with no revenue generation and persistent losses impacting both income and cash flow statements. Technical indicators suggest bearish momentum, with the stock underperforming key moving averages. The valuation is further hampered by a negative P/E ratio and absence of dividends. These factors collectively result in a low overall stock score, highlighting the company’s urgent need to establish a revenue model and improve operational efficiency.

More about enGene Holdings

enGene is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing genetic medicines for mucosal tissues and other organs. Their lead program, detalimogene voraplasmid, targets Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer and is currently in a Phase 2 study. The company utilizes its proprietary Dually Derivatized Oligochitosan platform for drug delivery.

Average Trading Volume: 94,463

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $195.7M

