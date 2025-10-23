EnergyPathways Joins Critical Minerals Association to Advance MESH Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Dial Square Investments PLC ( (GB:EPP) ).

EnergyPathways PLC has joined the Critical Minerals Association (UK) to enhance its engagement with policymakers and industry peers as it develops its MESH project. The MESH project aims to provide a secure supply of low-carbon energy for the UK, utilizing offshore wind power and producing hydrogen and synthetic graphite. This initiative aligns with the UK’s clean energy goals and strengthens EnergyPathways’ role in the critical minerals supply chain.

EnergyPathways PLC is a UK-based company focused on the energy transition sector. It specializes in developing integrated clean energy solutions, including large-scale energy storage, low-carbon power capacity, and the production of low-carbon hydrogen and synthetic graphite.

