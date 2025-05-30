Energy Vault Holds Annual Stockholders Meeting

Confident Investing Starts Here:

The latest announcement is out from Energy Vault Holdings ( (NRGV) ).

On May 30, 2025, Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. conducted its Annual Meeting of Stockholders where key decisions were made. The election of Class I Directors resulted in Larry Paulson and Mary Beth Mandanas receiving significant votes, while the appointment of BDO USA, LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025, was ratified with overwhelming support.

The most recent analyst rating on (NRGV) stock is a Buy with a $2.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Energy Vault Holdings stock, see the NRGV Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on NRGV Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, NRGV is a Neutral.

The overall stock score reflects significant financial challenges and valuation concerns, mitigated by moderate technical indicators and positive strategic developments highlighted in the earnings call. Financial performance and valuation are the primary concerns, while earnings call insights provide some optimism for future improvements.

More about Energy Vault Holdings

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. operates in the energy sector, focusing on renewable energy storage solutions. The company is known for its innovative approaches to energy storage, which are crucial for enhancing the efficiency and reliability of renewable energy sources.

Average Trading Volume: 1,687,775

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $144.3M

